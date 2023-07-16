Is Anybody Listening?

Macadamise road from Reshipora to Ompora in Budgam

We, the residents of Patihajam Mollah, Ompora, Budgam, would like to bring to your attention the inconvenience we have been facing due to the lack of macadamisation on the road from Reshipora to Ompora. It has been over 12 years since any maintenance work has been done on this road, and we kindly request the concerned department to address this issue promptly.

The absence of macadamisation has caused significant inconvenience to commuters and vehicles alike. Dust and puddles have become common obstacles, making the road difficult and unpleasant to traverse. We earnestly request the concerned department to extend the necessary macadamisation on this road to alleviate these problems.

We sincerely hope that our concerns will be taken into consideration, and the required measures taken promptly to improve the condition of the road.

Residents

Gulbagh Parimpora battles with dog overpopulation

We, the residents of Gulbagh Parimpora, Srinagar, would like to bring attention to an important issue. The people in our area face difficulties during the early morning hours due to the excessive number of dogs. The roads are always filled with dogs, which forces people to remain indoors for hours. Since the dogs dominate the roads in the early hours, people have to wait until vehicles start honking to clear the way. We kindly request the relevant authorities to take action to reduce the alarming dog population in our area and ensure the safety of our community, as it is their foremost responsibility.

Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat

Gulbagh Parimpora Srinagar

Repair lane in Karan Nagar area

I would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities the condition of our road.

We are facing significant hardships due to the unrepaired lanes. When it rains, water accumulates in the potholes, making it impossible for us to walk. Moreover, this water also causes substantial damage to our business inventory.

We have been requesting the authorities to repair this lane for several months, but our pleas have been ignored. The negligence of the concerned authorities has led to our suffering.

Once again, we earnestly request the authorities to take action and repair the lane behind Gupta Hotel in Karan Nagar.

Towsheeq Lateef Bhat

Local businessman

Address the grievance of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

We, the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, have been serving on a scanty remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month, with the hope that the Government would enhance the same and regularise our position, as planned and promised by the authorities. Equipped with substantial rather pre-eminent Degrees (PG, MPhil, and in some cases, PhD), we have been contributing our breath and sweat to the department with devotion. We shouldered the responsibilities and performed our academic, examination, and election duties even in unfavourable circumstances with the hope to overcome our misery. Ironically all our toil and dedication do not fetch our respective families, even daily meals. Despite a high-level committee constituted by the government to consider our demands, the committee has not gone beyond their usual comforts and conveniences.

I would like to draw attention to the fact that the period of all Rehbar schemes was fixed for five years. However, the period of the Rehbar e Khel scheme was fixed for seven years. We demand to minimize our probation period equivalent to Rehbar e Taleem, Rehbar Zairat, and Rehbar e Junglat employees thus making a binding arbitration avoidable.

Furthermore, even after completing 7 months, we came to know that GAD is working on an early memo which unfortunately leads us to an inevitable sit-in protest against this injustice, over the last 39 days. We are committed to continuing this protest until justice is imparted. We once again appeal to the authorities to open the dialogue window and initiate the already promised regularisation process.

Given the facts mentioned above, it is requested to resolve our problem expeditiously, by decreasing the probation period from seven years to five years, increasing salary to the extent of basic pay for the post, and also make a policy for immediate regularisation of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers so that our worries and anxieties are set at rest.

Syed Aijaz Ul Haq

REK teacher and PhD Scholar