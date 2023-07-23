Is Anybody Listening

Delayed response from PIO (KU) regarding RTI appeal

Under the RTI Act, 2005 I submitted an application to the PIO (Exam Wing) University of Kashmir, Srinagar on 17-04-2023. I had requested the PIO for verification of the genuineness (or otherwise) of certain B A final marks certificate and related provisional certificate. Along with the application I had submitted the photostat copies of the certificates.

So far, the PIO has failed to provide me with the required information. In this regard I have also invoked the offices of the VC of the university but to no avail. Despite my repeated requests to the authorities of the university, my application is hanging in the fire for more than three months. I urge the Lieutenant Governor who is also the chancellor of the university to intervene in the matter so that my sought for information is furnished to me without any further procrastination.

M Aslam Shah

Bemina, Srinagar