Is Anybody Listening

Growing dog population at Astan Mohalla in Natipora
We, the residents of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, urgently seek the attention of concerned authorities to address a pressing issue that we are facing. A large number of stray dogs have been roaming freely in our area, causing considerable menace and concern among the inhabitants. This situation has disrupted our daily lives, making it difficult for us to visit the Masjids or even step out of our homes for other reasons. Additionally, our children are facing lot of inconvenience and potential safety risks due to this problem.
It is now requested to the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures in this regard without any further delay.
Firdous Ahmad
Delayed response from PIO (KU) regarding RTI appeal
Under the RTI Act, 2005 I submitted an application to the PIO (Exam Wing) University of Kashmir, Srinagar on 17-04-2023. I had requested the PIO for verification of the genuineness (or otherwise) of certain B A final marks certificate and related provisional certificate. Along with the application I had submitted the photostat copies of the certificates.
So far, the PIO has failed to provide me with the required information. In this regard I have also invoked the offices of the VC of the university but to no avail. Despite my repeated requests to the authorities of the university, my application is hanging in the fire for more than three months. I urge the Lieutenant Governor who is also the chancellor of the university to intervene in the matter so that my sought for information is furnished to me without any further procrastination.
M Aslam Shah
Bemina, Srinagar
Chopan Mohalla road in shambles
We, the Residents of Peer/Chopan Mohalla, Chanderseer, Pattan, district Baramulla are suffering immensely due to the dilapidated condition of the road leading to our mohalla.
We have informed the authorities a number of times regarding the problem. But, they are not taking notice of it. We, once again, request the higher authorities to look into the matter.
Abid Shareef
Residents demand macadamisation of e road at Gulberg Colony, Lane-4, Hyderpora
We, the residents of Gulberg Colony, Sector-3, Lane-4, Hyderpora are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face much inconvenience as there are large potholes. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.
We request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road at the earliest.
Residents