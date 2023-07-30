Is Anybody Listening

Increasing dog population and dog-bite cases in Kulgam
We, the people of district Kulgam, are facing immense hardships due to increasing dog bite cases. It has made it difficult for school-going children and elderly people to venture out of their homes.
We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Wani Luqman
Resident
Lack of drinking water facilities in Sonawari villages
The areas of Sonawari including villages like Gadakhod Gamdoo, Najan, and Tularzoo have been suffering because of a lack of drinking water facilities. The areas have been facing problems for the last six months. We request the administration to take immediate action in this regard.
Residents of Gadakhod
Reschedule written test for Assistant Professor posts
The J&K Public Service Commission advertised Assistant Professor posts in the J&K Higher Education Department. The last date for applying to these posts is July 31, 2023.
It is after a gap of nine years that these posts in the J&K Higher Education Department have been advertised. Moreover, it is for the first time in the history of JKPSC that the selection for these posts would be based on the performance in the written test.
But unfortunately, JKPSC seems to be in a hurry to conduct the written test and hence despite the fact that the last date is not over yet, JKPSC published notification on July 26, 2023 that the examination for the said posts has been scheduled on August 27, 2023.
The commission’s notice has left the aspirants shocked and disturbed as we expected more time for preparation.
JKPSC seems to distress the aspirants by not providing ample time to prepare for the written test. The syllabus for the written test in all disciplines is prescribed for CSIR and UGC NET. It is impossible to cover the prescribed syllabus within a span of two months.
So it is our humble request to the concerned authorities to reschedule the examination and conduct the written test for these posts no earlier than September 15, 2023.
Aspirants
Redress grievances of Kahara, Doda residents
This is to draw the attention of the PMGSY and R&B Department authorities towards the construction of a motorable link road from Gugara Zig to village Nagni of Panchayat Kencha Bitola, block Kahara, district Doda.
As this road is 2 km long, it’s causing immense inconvenience to people who have to travel this distance on foot before taking a vehicle to the market. We appeal to the administration to look into the matter and redress our grievances at the earliest.
Mehraj Tantary
Kahara, Doda
Macadamise main lane at Habib Colony, Baghat, Barzulla
We, the residents of Habib Colony, Baghat, Barzulla, express concern over the deteriorating condition of lanes particularly the main lane, and urge the authorities to carry out the macadamisation process as soon as possible. The main lane is filled with deep portholes, which cause damage to vehicles.
The problem was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned but to no avail. We once again appeal to the administration to macadamise the road so that our problems are mitigated.
Residents of Habib Colony
Through Rafi Malik