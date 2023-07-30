Is Anybody Listening

Reschedule written test for Assistant Professor posts

The J&K Public Service Commission advertised Assistant Professor posts in the J&K Higher Education Department. The last date for applying to these posts is July 31, 2023.

It is after a gap of nine years that these posts in the J&K Higher Education Department have been advertised. Moreover, it is for the first time in the history of JKPSC that the selection for these posts would be based on the performance in the written test.

But unfortunately, JKPSC seems to be in a hurry to conduct the written test and hence despite the fact that the last date is not over yet, JKPSC published notification on July 26, 2023 that the examination for the said posts has been scheduled on August 27, 2023.

The commission’s notice has left the aspirants shocked and disturbed as we expected more time for preparation.

JKPSC seems to distress the aspirants by not providing ample time to prepare for the written test. The syllabus for the written test in all disciplines is prescribed for CSIR and UGC NET. It is impossible to cover the prescribed syllabus within a span of two months.

So it is our humble request to the concerned authorities to reschedule the examination and conduct the written test for these posts no earlier than September 15, 2023.

Aspirants