Is Anybody Listening?

Repair broken bridge at Hajibagh, HMT

We, the residents of Hajibagh, would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to an important matter in our area. The wooden bridge over the Flood Spill Channel Narbal at Hajibagh is an open invitation to accidents. Two years ago, this bridge was washed away. The locals repaired it with their own money. For the time being, it was in good condition. However, some days ago, the floods again washed it away. We were cut off from other areas for a week. It gave us a tough time. Again, the elderly by risking their lives, repaired it. The condition of the bridge is that it is tied to the wooden pegs by an electric wire. The wooden poles are decaying and wobbling. There is a likelihood of a fatal accident. Children use it to attend tuitions. People cross the bridge to look after their fields. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and protect us from this scourge.

Syed Mustafa Ahmad

Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar