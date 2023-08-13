Is Anybody Listening?

Lack of proper drinking water facility at Ompora, Budgam
We, the residents of Ompora, Budgam, have been patiently waiting for a considerable period of time to receive reliable access to clean drinking water. Unfortunately, the current water supply system is not functioning effectively. Despite our efforts to lay pipelines ourselves, we have not been able to receive any water in our homes. We have made numerous appeals to address this issue, however, the lack of drinking water supply continues to worsen. We kindly request the concerned PHE Department to urgently resolve our problem.
Resident
Ompora, Budgam
Water scarcity at Arwani, Bijbehara
Despite being a big village with more than 1000 households, there isn’t a proper drinking water scheme in Arwani. As we fall on the borderline of Anantnag and Kulgam districts, we are being neglected by both administrations, one blaming the other. We are getting water from PHE Division Kulgam but fall in district Anantnag. Being at the end of the pipeline, we receive no water. Now the present administration has sanctioned a water supply scheme for the village but it is nowhere near completion. The people have to fetch drinking water from far-off places or have to drink the contaminated water of the river, which could prove fatal. We request the concerned department heads and the district administration to intervene so that the thirsty could have some relief in this hot and humid weather by providing drinking water facilities to the villagers till the completion of the sanctioned scheme and also accelerate the work on this scheme for its early completion so that our sufferings end.
Residents of village Arwani
Bijbehara, Anantnag
Repair broken bridge at Hajibagh, HMT
We, the residents of Hajibagh, would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to an important matter in our area. The wooden bridge over the Flood Spill Channel Narbal at Hajibagh is an open invitation to accidents. Two years ago, this bridge was washed away. The locals repaired it with their own money. For the time being, it was in good condition. However, some days ago, the floods again washed it away. We were cut off from other areas for a week. It gave us a tough time. Again, the elderly by risking their lives, repaired it. The condition of the bridge is that it is tied to the wooden pegs by an electric wire. The wooden poles are decaying and wobbling. There is a likelihood of a fatal accident. Children use it to attend tuitions. People cross the bridge to look after their fields. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and protect us from this scourge.
Syed Mustafa Ahmad
Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar
Chopan Mohalla road in shambles
We, the residents of Peer Chopan Mohalla, Chanderseer, Pattan, Baramulla are suffering immensely due to the dilapidated condition of the road leading to our mohalla.
We have informed the authorities a number of times, however, they are not taking notice of it. We, once again, request the higher authorities to look into the matter.
Residents
Lack of drinking water facilities in Sonawari villages
The areas of Sonawari including villages like Gadakhod Gamdoo, Najan, and Tularzoo have been suffering due to lack of drinking water facilities. The areas have been facing problems for the last six months. We request the administration to take immediate action in this regard.
Residents of Gadakhod
Repair Firdous Colony road
We, the residents of Firdous Colony, Lane 1, are concerned over the deteriorated condition of our road. Our road has been left unattended for the past three days. Our repeated requests to the concerned department have not yielded any results yet. The road is full of potholes, which get filled with water during the rainy season. We once again appeal to the administration to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents of Lane 1
From the house of Bashir Ahmad Balti to the house of Altaf Ahmad