Is Anybody Listening?

Restrain sound amplifiers’ use in Community Hall Ziarat Batamaloo
The government through different agencies in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir has constructed community halls. One such hall exists in the vicinity of our Mohalla, Kashi Mohalla, Ziarat Batamaloo, Srinagar. Previously the local committee managed this hall. This year, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) took control of this community-cum-marriage hall and marriage functions are being celebrated there after getting permission from the Estates Wing of the SMC.
This marriage hall situated in the middle of a densely populated location is indeed a commendable facility for the locals as well as to the people of adjacent areas.
At times, the people celebrating marriage functions there ignore the locals residing there and resort to drum beating, dancing, and singing using powerful speakers, thereby disturbing the tranquility in the neighborhood.
We are not against singing as it is an important ritual for expressing happiness during marriage functions but at the same time it should not be done in such a way that makes the nights of the neighborhood population restless and miserable.
We request the district administration and other concerned agencies to please ensure that the parties availing the facility of community halls for celebrating marriages be restrained from using loudspeakers, microphones, and sound amplifiers during functions.
Residents of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo, Srinagar
Through Sheikh Nooruddin
No public transport facility in Hajibagh HMT
We, the residents of Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar, want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the lack of public transport facilities in our area. This facility had been pending for many years. However, this demand was somehow fulfilled when three JKSRTC buses began to ply through our village. From the different villages of Budgam, they used to go through Hajibagh to Lal Chowk. Though they used to ply once a day, it was somehow comfortable for the whole village. However, owing to some unavoidable circumstances, they have stopped plying. It has given rise to innumerable problems. Though sumo service runs from Soibugh to Shalteng, all seats are filled at Soibugh and we have nowhere to go. As an alternative route, we have been going through the paddy fields to the HMT to board a bus for Lal Chowk, but the wooden bridge over the Flood Spill Channel Narbal is an open invitation to fatal accidents. In short, we are fed up with this constant misery. We have become stressed because we never reach our destinations on time. Patients face unspeakable difficulties. I request the authorities concerned to look into this matter and get us out of this problem.
Syed Mustafa Ahmad
Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar
syedwrites1001@gmail.com
Take action against speeding vehicles in Khrew
We the residents of Khrew area of Pulwama district have expressed concern about the speedy tippers and trucks plying on the newly macadamised road in the area.
Truck drivers, tipper drivers and others over speed their vehicles, mostly during peak hours and there is an apprehension of mishaps.
During the recent blacktopping, not a single speed-breaker was placed on this road and hundreds of tippers and trucks plying daily towards cement factories and other industrial establishments create a sense of fear among the locals.
We request the administration to look into the issue and take remedial measures and ensure the safety of people including children.
Shuaib Wani
No fibre, broadband facility in Dever, Lolab
I want to set up an office in Dever Lolab in Kupwara district. However, we are facing problems in the absence of BSNL, Jio, or Airtel fiber and broadband networks in our area.
My office needs an Internet speed of 100-200 Mbps. So, we request the authorities to please install fiber broadband services in our area as soon as possible.
Resident of Dever, Lolab