Is Anybody Listening?

Restrain sound amplifiers’ use in Community Hall Ziarat Batamaloo

The government through different agencies in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir has constructed community halls. One such hall exists in the vicinity of our Mohalla, Kashi Mohalla, Ziarat Batamaloo, Srinagar. Previously the local committee managed this hall. This year, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) took control of this community-cum-marriage hall and marriage functions are being celebrated there after getting permission from the Estates Wing of the SMC.

This marriage hall situated in the middle of a densely populated location is indeed a commendable facility for the locals as well as to the people of adjacent areas.

At times, the people celebrating marriage functions there ignore the locals residing there and resort to drum beating, dancing, and singing using powerful speakers, thereby disturbing the tranquility in the neighborhood.

We are not against singing as it is an important ritual for expressing happiness during marriage functions but at the same time it should not be done in such a way that makes the nights of the neighborhood population restless and miserable.

We request the district administration and other concerned agencies to please ensure that the parties availing the facility of community halls for celebrating marriages be restrained from using loudspeakers, microphones, and sound amplifiers during functions.

Residents of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo, Srinagar

Through Sheikh Nooruddin