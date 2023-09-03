Is anybody Listening?

Macdamise Ompora road

We the residents living near Ompora are facing inconvenience in traveling as a patch of the road towards Ompora has not been taken up for macdamisation while the macadamisation of the road towards Reshipora has been completed.

We request the concerned authorities to take up the issue on a priority basis. As the trucks laden with construction material adopt this alternative route, not allowing us to move freely. We request the concerned department to address the issue as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Residents of Ompora Budgam near Ompora Railway Station