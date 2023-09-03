Is anybody Listening?

Edipora needs new bore well
We the residents of village Edipora Bomai have been receiving dirty water from the bore well for the past many years. The drinking water we have from the bore well is filled with many dreadful insects, making the water unsafe for drinking. We many a times requested the concerned Jal Shakti Department to resolve the issue but nothing has been done till date. The dirty water supply is not fit for human consumption and we are always worried and apprehensive as it can lead to an outbreak of life threatening disease. Therefore, in this regard, we request the concerned department to dig up the new bore well in our locality.
Residents of Edipora Bomai
Through Sajad Ahmad Najar
Add subjects to Arts stream in GHSS Soibugh
I want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the lack of subjects in the Arts stream in Government Higher Secondary School, Soibugh, Budgam. In the Arts domain, there is a lack of many subjects like Sociology, History, Geography, Economics, Psychology, and Environmental Science. These subjects have a competitive edge. Owing to the lack of these subjects, students are forced to join far away higher secondary schools and lag in the competitive arena. Moreover, it gives a tough time to the students. Furthermore, without having options to choose from, almost all humanities students opt for Political Science, Education, and Physical Education. Under the shadow of the NEP-2020, the interdisciplinary approach is the need of the hour. However, students are still forced to follow the existing line and their academic horizons are reduced. I request the authorities concerned to enlarge or increase the number of subjects in the Arts stream.
Asif Nazir
Class 12th student
Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar
End traffic jams in Hajibagh, HMT
We, the residents of Hajibagh, want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to regular traffic jams at Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar. The road through Hajibagh is too narrow to pass for tippers, dumpers, trucks, and buses. Moreover, being a neighbouring village to the famous Hokera Wetland and due to the dredging work on it, our village is witnessing traffic jams. The morning and the evening hours are wasted in mindless traffic jams. Labourers, students, patients, and everyone have a tough time. It has become a nuisance. It is a constant misery that has made our lives hellish. In this situation, there are chances of fatal accidents. I request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate steps in this regard so that we get relief from this constant scourge.
Residents of Hajibagh, HMT
Repair Shahi Hamdan Colony-Mala Bagh road
We the residents of Shahi Hamdan Colony, Zakura are suffering from last year due to the bad condition of the interior road that connects with Mala Bagh. Last year, we had a drain constructed on this road. However, since then no repairs have been carried on the road. The condition of the road is such that it is even hard to walk on the road. We are facing a lot of hardships, as the road is not fit for the passage of traffic. We have been moving from pillar to post to get the road macdamised or even repaired but nothing has been done for more than a year now. We request the authorities to kindly repair this road as the people are suffering.
Residents of Shahi Hamdan Colony Zakura
Macdamise Ompora road
We the residents living near Ompora are facing inconvenience in traveling as a patch of the road towards Ompora has not been taken up for macdamisation while the macadamisation of the road towards Reshipora has been completed.
We request the concerned authorities to take up the issue on a priority basis. As the trucks laden with construction material adopt this alternative route, not allowing us to move freely. We request the concerned department to address the issue as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience to the people.
Residents of Ompora Budgam near Ompora Railway Station