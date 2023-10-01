Is Anybody Listening?

Residents of Albani Islamic School Lane, Nowgam demand macadamisation of link road

We, the residents of Albani Islamic School Lane-1 and Lane-2, Nowgam, are facing significant difficulties due to the deteriorated condition of the road in our locality. We have repeatedly voiced concerns about the state of our roads, which have made it extremely challenging for us to commute. It is disheartening that despite the passage of several years, no action has been taken to address this issue.

During the rainy season, the roads become virtually impassable, transforming into pools of stagnant water. We have reached out to the relevant department numerous times, requesting that our road be properly paved, but regrettably, no action has been initiated by the responsible department. Once again, we earnestly request the administration under LG Manoj Sinha's leadership to intervene in this matter and direct the concerned department to take immediate corrective measures.

Residents

Through Yousuf-ul-Ali

Drinking water shortage hits Salfia Colony

We, the residents of Salfia Colony, Lane No 6, near the Army Yard in Alouchi Bagh, have been facing a severe water shortage since 2014, causing significant inconvenience. Despite numerous attempts to contact the local Jal Shakti Department authorities for assistance, the issue remains unresolved. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also neglected our request, and we have not received any water tanks. The dwindling water supply has made it increasingly challenging for us to access water for our daily needs. We, therefore, kindly request the concerned department to address this problem and resolve our issue as soon as possible.

Residents