Is Anybody Listening?

Residents of Albani Islamic School Lane, Nowgam demand macadamisation of link road
We, the residents of Albani Islamic School Lane-1 and Lane-2, Nowgam, are facing significant difficulties due to the deteriorated condition of the road in our locality. We have repeatedly voiced concerns about the state of our roads, which have made it extremely challenging for us to commute. It is disheartening that despite the passage of several years, no action has been taken to address this issue.
During the rainy season, the roads become virtually impassable, transforming into pools of stagnant water. We have reached out to the relevant department numerous times, requesting that our road be properly paved, but regrettably, no action has been initiated by the responsible department. Once again, we earnestly request the administration under LG Manoj Sinha's leadership to intervene in this matter and direct the concerned department to take immediate corrective measures.
Residents
Through Yousuf-ul-Ali
Drinking water shortage hits Salfia Colony
We, the residents of Salfia Colony, Lane No 6, near the Army Yard in Alouchi Bagh, have been facing a severe water shortage since 2014, causing significant inconvenience. Despite numerous attempts to contact the local Jal Shakti Department authorities for assistance, the issue remains unresolved. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also neglected our request, and we have not received any water tanks. The dwindling water supply has made it increasingly challenging for us to access water for our daily needs. We, therefore, kindly request the concerned department to address this problem and resolve our issue as soon as possible.
Residents
Shamsabad, Bemina residents demand installation of streetlights
We, the residents of Shamasabad, Sector-4, Bemina, have been facing difficulties, especially during Fajr and Isha prayers, due to the lack of streetlights in our area. Despite our continuous efforts over the past six years to address this issue with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), our issue has not been resolved. Therefore, we earnestly request the authorities to promptly install streetlights in our area.
Muhammad Aaqib Mir
Resident of Shamasabad
Resolve drainage issue in Gulbagh, Parimpora
We, the residents of Gulbagh, Parimpora, want to bring an important issue to the notice of the concerned authorities. We are facing significant difficulties due to the blockage of drainage in our area. During rainfall, homes located near the clogged drain experience flooding as rainwater does not flow adequately, resulting in inconvenience for the residents. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter so that this problem gets resolved forthwith.
Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat
Gulbagh, Parimpora, Srinagar
Residents of Ellahi Bagh, 90 Feet Road, demand urgent traffic solution
The residents of Ellahibagh's 90 Feet Road are facing a dire situation during evening hours due to the closure of two diversions at Ellahi Bagh Chowk. This unfortunate circumstance has led to severe traffic congestion, causing immense inconvenience to the public. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to alleviate this pressing issue. We kindly request the SSP Traffic, Srinagar, to personally visit this location, particularly during evening hours, and witness the problem firsthand. It is imperative that the diversions are reopened, and Traffic Police personnel are stationed in this congested area to provide much-needed relief to the residents.
M A Jan
On behalf of residents of 90 Feet Road, Ellahi Bagh