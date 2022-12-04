Is KPDCL on Darbar Move: Imran Ansari asks Govt

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary and former minister Imran Raza Ansari Sunday lashed out at the government for the disruption of power supply.

“Is the Department of Electricity Kashmir also on Darbar Move just asking a question directly to @manojsinha,” Ansari tweeted. The frequent power outages are not going down well with the local population and have received a lot of criticism.

However, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) officials said that the outages were primarily the result of work being undertaken to provide a better supply of electricity throughout winter. KNS