Islamia College of Science and Commerce organises debate

Srinagar: To commemorate International Women's Day, an event was organised at Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar on the theme “Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow.
Prof.Nayer Rizwana, convenor Debates Committee welomed participants besides students and staff of the college. She deliberated on the essence of celebrating of women’s day.
The function was inaugurated by Principal, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir. In his inaugural speech, he stated that the women empowerment is vital for development of society and their contribution is immense in every field of life. Prof. Ab Majid, HOD English, said that the main purpose to organize this function is to make awareness among the women folk about their rights and responsibilities in the society.
Dr. Abid Hussain Banday gave a lucid PPT wherein he highlighted the role of women by providing statistical data. Among the staff members of the institution, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Dr. Seema Bashir, Prof.Nofia Yousuf, Prof. Huma Habib, Prof.Uheeda Shah, Prof.Irfana Shafi, Prof.Bhat Rehana Bashir besides other faculty members of the College were present on the occasion. The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Prof Uheeda Shah.