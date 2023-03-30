Isolated heavy rains on Friday: MeT

Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

They said, Qazigund, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

MeT officials said Pahalgam, recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. They said, Kokernag recorded a low of 4.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place.

Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 0.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal at the resort.

The mercury in Kupwara town settled at 5.7°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

They said Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.