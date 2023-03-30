Isolated heavy rains on Friday: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places on Friday and has issued an orange warning .
MeT officials said here that there was forecast for scattered light rain and thunder over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. “For subsequent two days, there was possibility of widespread moderate rain, thunder and snow (mainly over upper reaches),” they said.
Besides orange alert for March 31 for “isolated heavy rain thunder/ lightning” and disruption of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the MeT department has also issued yellow warning for March 30 and April 1 to 3. There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.
Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said, Qazigund, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
MeT officials said Pahalgam, recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. They said, Kokernag recorded a low of 4.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 0.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal at the resort.
The mercury in Kupwara town settled at 5.7°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.