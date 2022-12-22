Isuzu Motors inaugurates first service facility in Kashmir

Baramulla: The manufacturers of the world-reputed D-Max pick-ups and varied ranges of SUVs, Isuzu motors India started its maiden Authorised Service Centre in Kashmir at Sangrama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The company has appointed its first authorised service partner in Kashmir, ‘Midland Automobiles’ located on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Sangrama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The location is convenient for customers of all districts of Kashmir.

With the start of the authorised service centre at Sangrama, the company has set its footprint across Kashmir. Earlier, a similar facility was started by the management of the company in Jammu.

The authorised service centre partner Kashmir, Imtiyaz Ahmad said that the facility at Sangrama will be well equipped with modern tools, genuine parts and lubes besides Isuzu trained staff to offer high-level support to Isuzu customers in the region.

“Our main motive is customer satisfaction,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad adding, “The facilities available at the service centre will be of a high standard and customer-oriented."