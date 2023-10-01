IT Deptt organises cleanliness drives across J&K

Srinagar: As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) 2023, the Income Tax Department Jammu and Kashmir conducted comprehensive cleanliness drives and mass awareness events across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued here said that the campaign included a cleanliness drive at Dal Lake around Nishat Bagh and Makai Park in Srinagar and at Parking Lot, Opposite Vishal Mega Mart, Near Aaykar Bhawan, Jammu, marking a significant stride towards transforming the cities into cleaner and more environmentally responsible urban centres.

In order to create awareness among the public, a Nukkadnatak was also performed by the team of Rajneesh Gupta, ITO at Government Higher Secondary School, Khanna Chargal.

The launch of this initiative on October 1, reflects the department's unwavering commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier living environment. The event at Srinagar has undertaken under the esteemed guidance of MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar and the officers of the department including Vandana Mohite (Commisioner of Income Tax), Shakil Ganie (Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax) and Syed Junaid Adil(Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax). Other officials of the tax department also participated in the campaign.

Besides, a cleanliness drive was organised by ITO, Katra Vijay Chaudhary at Disha Chhatrawas, Katra- a home for orphans, destitute, single parent, terrorism affected children under the guidance of Rajiv Gubgotra, Joint Commisioner of Income Tax, Jammu.