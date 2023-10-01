IT Deptt organises cleanliness drives across J&K

Srinagar: As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) 2023, the Income Tax Department Jammu and Kashmir conducted comprehensive cleanliness drives and mass awareness events across Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement issued here said that the campaign included a cleanliness drive at Dal Lake around Nishat Bagh and Makai Park in Srinagar and at Parking Lot, Opposite Vishal Mega Mart, Near Aaykar Bhawan, Jammu, marking a significant stride towards transforming the cities into cleaner and more environmentally responsible urban centres.
In order to create awareness among the public, a Nukkadnatak was also performed by the team of Rajneesh Gupta, ITO at Government Higher Secondary School, Khanna Chargal.
The launch of this initiative on October 1, reflects the department's unwavering commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier living environment. The event at Srinagar has undertaken under the esteemed guidance of MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar and the officers of the department including Vandana Mohite (Commisioner of Income Tax), Shakil Ganie (Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax) and Syed Junaid Adil(Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax). Other officials of the tax department also participated in the campaign.
Besides, a cleanliness drive was organised by ITO, Katra Vijay Chaudhary at Disha Chhatrawas, Katra- a home for orphans, destitute, single parent, terrorism affected children under the guidance of Rajiv Gubgotra, Joint Commisioner of Income Tax, Jammu.
The cleanliness drive at Jammu was spearheaded by Commissioner of Income Tax, Baljeet Kaur and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Rahul Padha, among other officers and officials of the Income Tax Department Jammu.
The cleanliness drive saw an impressive turnout of government officials and their families including children, local dignitaries, tax professionals, volunteers from Viraj Kala Kendra Jammu, members of civil society Jammu and enthusiastic volunteers who gathered to embark on this vital mission of revitalizing Jammu's cleanliness quotient and offered Shramdaan in this nationwide campaign. The logistics support in the cleanliness drive was provided by Srinagar Municipal Corporation, LCMA Srinagar, Jammu Development Authority and Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Baljeet Kaur, Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu, emphasized, "The launch of this cleanliness drive is an embodiment of our department's unwavering commitment to social responsibility. We firmly believe that a clean and hygienic environment is the cornerstone of a prosperous society. Through our collective endeavours, we aim to set a benchmark that inspires the entire city to embrace a culture of cleanliness."
Baljeet Kaur also thanked all the officers/officials of the department and their families, members of civil society and volunteers for actively taking part in this cleanliness drive and making it a grand success. She also thanked officials of Jammu Development Authority and Jammu Municipal Corporation for providing logistics support.” The cleanliness drive was widely appreciated by the general public at large who also admired the fact that the Income Tax Department not only contributes towards tax collection but is also aware of its social responsibilities which help in nation-building.
At Srinagar, the Principal Commissioner Manoj Pal Singh took the opportunity to interact with the visiting tourists and the local houseboat operators and emphasised the virtue of cleanliness and the vital importance of public participation to ensure and enable sustainable development for the future and well-being of the coming generations.