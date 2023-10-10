IT Deptt raids ARCO Group

Srinagar: A search and seizure operation was conducted by the Income Tax (IT) Department on the ARCO Group on Monday and Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the raids were conducted on October 9 and 10.

He said that the ARCO Group is controlled by the prominent Anim family of Sopore including the famous businessmen Javid Ahmad Anim and Imran Latif Anim.

The official spokesman said that the business group has widespread activities in the sectors of cement, steel, glass, plyboard, construction, hotels, textiles, and healthcare.

He said that the team of officers of the Income Tax Department raided more than 40 premises of the ARCO Group across Srinagar, Sopore, Budgam, Sonmarg, Pulwama, and Delhi.

The official spokesman said that in this massive operation, over 250 investigators of the IT Department continued the raid for two days in Kashmir.