It’s primary duty of employer to pay gratuity to employee: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday observed that it was the primary duty of the employer to pay the gratuity to the employee as it dismissed a plea by a company against orders of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Srinagar.

The Assistant Commissioner Labour on March 20, 2019 had allowed a plea by an employee in the private company wherein the employee had claimed that before resigning on June 20, 2017, from the services, he was having continuous service of seven years, 10 months and 10 days and was drawing monthly salary of Rs 24,800 and as such was entitled to Rs 1,14,462 as amount of gratuity with interest till payment.

Bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal after hearing the parties answered in negative the “moot question” on whether the writ petition under article 226 of the constitution against the order passed by the Assistant Labour Commissioner under the payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, was maintainable or not.