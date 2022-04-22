IUST celebrates World Earth Day

Awantipora: A one-day Seminar was organised at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) to commemorate the Earth Day.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole (IAS) was the chief guest while the event was co-organised by the Dean of Students office and Mantaqi Centre for Science and Society IUST.
Pole deliberated upon various environmental issues such as “visual pollution, rejuvenation of water bodies, aesthetics of physical infrastructure and natural resource management in Kashmir.”
He gave a detailed account of the government initiatives aimed at protection and conservation of environment and called on youth to partner in developing a sustainable future.
Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, in his presidential address, emphasised the need for creating environmental consciousness among the general public, particularly youth. He said that everyone of “us have to be grateful for everything that mother earth has to offer.”
“We (Govt, businesses, ordinary citizens) have to be accountable and invest in our planet for a safe and sustainable future and people must advocate action for the protection of the environment and for minimising climate change impacts,” Prof. Romshoo added.
Reputed environmentalist Sumaira Abdul Ali, delivered an online lecture and highlighted the destructive impact of sand mining and noise pollution which are often ignored and stressed upon the need to highlight their adverse impacts ecology and human health respectively.