IUST celebrates World Earth Day

Awantipora: A one-day Seminar was organised at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) to commemorate the Earth Day.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole (IAS) was the chief guest while the event was co-organised by the Dean of Students office and Mantaqi Centre for Science and Society IUST.

Pole deliberated upon various environmental issues such as “visual pollution, rejuvenation of water bodies, aesthetics of physical infrastructure and natural resource management in Kashmir.”