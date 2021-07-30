IUST conducts awareness programmes on World Hepatitis Day

Awantipora: To commemorate the World Hepatitis Day, Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, a constituent college of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) conducted an Awareness Programmes on Hepatitis in various hospitals of the valley on Wednesday.
In a statement the varsity said that ‘with this year’s theme ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait’, the programmes were conducted in collaboration with SKIMS Soura, GMC Anantnag, Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (IMHANS) Rainawari, for accelerating the hepatitis awareness and to achieve viral hepatitis as public health threat elimination by 2030 under the constitution of Red and Yellow Ribbon club programme. World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.’
“The programme was initiated by Principal of the college Asmat Parveen during which faculty members of the said college guided & trained the students about the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public threat by 2030. An interactive session was held with the general people and the patients suffering from Hepatitis. During the event Medical Superintendents of the respective hospitals Dr. Farooq Jan from SKIMS, Dr. Iqbal Sofi from GMC Anantnag and Dr. Ajaz Baba from IMHANS lauded the efforts of the nursing college and IUST in organizing such health awareness programmes for benefit of general public. The awareness programmes were concluded with short awareness rallies held in the respective areas,” the statement reads.