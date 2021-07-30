IUST conducts awareness programmes on World Hepatitis Day

Awantipora: To commemorate the World Hepatitis Day, Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, a constituent college of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) conducted an Awareness Programmes on Hepatitis in various hospitals of the valley on Wednesday.

In a statement the varsity said that ‘with this year’s theme ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait’, the programmes were conducted in collaboration with SKIMS Soura, GMC Anantnag, Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (IMHANS) Rainawari, for accelerating the hepatitis awareness and to achieve viral hepatitis as public health threat elimination by 2030 under the constitution of Red and Yellow Ribbon club programme. World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.’