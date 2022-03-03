IUST holds 1st online alumni meet

Awantipora: To continue with its ongoing 360-degree outreach activities, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organised its first Alumni Meet through virtual mode.
According to a press note it was attended by scores of alumni from within and outside the country. Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who is also the President of IUST Alumni Association, presided over the meet.
During the meeting, Prof Romshoo shared his comprehensive insight on emotional bonding of the IUST with its alumni and reiterated the significance of their association with the University along with their roles and responsibilities.
In his presidential address, Prof Romshoo, stressed upon the importance of alumni meet to motivate the present students to achieve greater heights in their life. “IUST is continuing and carrying forward the mission of imparting true education and serving the society in true sense and producing skillful and responsible citizens”, he added.
While highlighting the milestones achieved by the university in a short span of time, Prof Romshoo laid emphasis on the quality teaching-learning process which will benefit the current students through the expertise of its Alumni. “It was heartening to see the love and respect that our alumni harbor in their hearts for their Alma Mater.
They have made IUST proud by their exemplary achievements and by being associated with major institutions across the world”, he remarked. Also present during the meeting were Dean Academic Affairs IUST Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, Dean Research IUST Prof A H Moon, Dean of Students IUST Dr Anisa Jan, Finance Officer Sameer Wazir, I/C Director IT Dr Kaiser Giri, HoDs of various departments and other officers of the University.
While lauding the growth of the University, scores of alumni shared their experience and interesting moments of campus life with the participants and expressed hope that the University shall continue to grow in future as well.