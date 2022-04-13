IUST holds conference on impact of fasting on spiritual, mental health

Awantipora: The International Centre for Spiritual Studies (ICSS) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held a one day conference on the theme "impact of fasting on spiritual and mental health".

The conference was held in collaboration with Shamah Foundation (A Women Concern based in Kashmir) here on Tuesday.

Several key figures, eminent religious scholars, health experts from across the Valley delivered special lectures during the conference which commenced with recitation of the Quran and Naat-e Rasool (PBUH).