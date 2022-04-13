IUST holds conference on impact of fasting on spiritual, mental health

Awantipora: The International Centre for Spiritual Studies (ICSS) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held a one day conference on the theme "impact of fasting on spiritual and mental health".
The conference was held in collaboration with Shamah Foundation (A Women Concern based in Kashmir) here on Tuesday.
Several key figures, eminent religious scholars, health experts from across the Valley delivered special lectures during the conference which commenced with recitation of the Quran and Naat-e Rasool (PBUH).
In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the chief guest on the occasion, deliberated upon social, spiritual and mental benefits of fasting for the wellbeing of an individual and how it boosted unity within a community. Prof. Romshoo congratulated ICSS for conducting such a useful and intellectual exchange as it would contribute towards the upliftment of human character and spiritual understanding.
Shaykh-ul-Hadees, Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora and eminent religious scholar, Maulana Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi in his distinguished lecture referred to the first Hadith of Bukhari “Inna mal aamalu bi-niyaat” (i.e., the actions are rated according to the intentions) and said that before fasting or any practice, correcting intentions was needed. He underscored the significance of fasting at multiple levels, as the benefits were not just confined to physical starvation of a human body but went beyond “if fasting was observed in a pure and proper way and it could stop us from wrong doing in any profession we are in.”
“While controlling our eyes, ears other body parts, mind, emotions from evil practices, we could achieve the spiritual cleansing, a revered dimension of fasting and worship according to Islam,” he added.