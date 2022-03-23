IUST hosts 4-day international webinar

Awantipora: The Department of English Language and Literature, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Tuesday hosted a four-day international webinar on the topic post-truth and literature: perspectives and reality.

The highlight of the event would be to deliberate upon the difficulty of clarifying the truth value of most of the information disseminated through technology like the internet and social networks. The event is intended to engage in meaningful conversations on how the landscapes of literary representation and criticism may react to the post-truth era.