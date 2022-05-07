IUST launches youth skill development initiative

Awantipora: After a rigorous exercise, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), has recruited about 65 apprentices in its various offices as part of a creative initiative to train and impart skill to the youth of the UT.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the Vice Chancellor, ideated the out-of-the-box scheme shortly after joining the university last year.

IUST Internship Scheme is one-of-a-kind capacity-building initiatives designed to provide suitable learning opportunities for the JK youth, enabling them to take advantage of the lucrative prospects available across the country.

The interns were recruited for a six-month term to provide them on-the-job training in major academic/research/administrative departments of the university. The IUST held an Orientation Program for the newly selected interns on Friday.