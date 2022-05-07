IUST launches youth skill development initiative

Awantipora: After a rigorous exercise, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), has recruited about 65 apprentices in its various offices as part of a creative initiative to train and impart skill to the youth of the UT.
Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the Vice Chancellor, ideated the out-of-the-box scheme shortly after joining the university last year.
IUST Internship Scheme is one-of-a-kind capacity-building initiatives designed to provide suitable learning opportunities for the JK youth, enabling them to take advantage of the lucrative prospects available across the country.
The interns were recruited for a six-month term to provide them on-the-job training in major academic/research/administrative departments of the university. The IUST held an Orientation Program for the newly selected interns on Friday.
During the One-Day orientation event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Romshoo encouraged interns to take advantage of this novel and unique opportunity offered by IUST by actively participating in the learning process and tasks allotted to them during the internship.
He underscored the importance of ‘replicating the scheme at other higher education institutions across the country’ so that all graduates have the opportunity to improve their skills and employability.
He emphasised that all the university stakeholders, including IUST interns, must work together in a disciplined and coordinated manner to achieve the broad objectives of the ‘2021-26 IUST University Strategic Plan’ aimed at enhancing overall growth and development of the university in academics, research and outreach.
Prof. Romshoo described the ‘IUST-Internship scheme as a significant move toward the implementation of NEP2020 at IUST’ that would help the youth of Jammu and Kashmir improve their skills and employability.
The interns were addressed by various other university authorities to familiarise the Interns with various aspects of university functioning including academics, research, administration, outreach, IT&SS and student affairs.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik assured the interns that IUST will provide them with a congenial atmosphere to develop their skills and ethos in order to become effective multi-tasking professionals.
Dean for Research, Prof. A. H. Moon encouraged the interns to take advantage of this apprenticeship to develop technology driven skills for managing administrative and academic tasks in a higher educational system as IUST has completely embraced e-Governance.
Dean for Outreach, Prof. Shabir Ahmad Bhat stated that on-the-job-training will be the most effective technique for interns at IUST to gain competencies and improve their skills.
Registrar, Prof. Naseer Iqbal informed about various administrative segments of the University where the Interns need to get on-the-job training. Finance Officer, Mr. Sameer Wazir, made a presentation about the university's financial Management system. Director IT Support System Dr. Kaiser Giri also provided a quick overview of the IUST IT&SS facilities.
Dr. S. Iqbal Quraishi, Deputy Registrar Outreach coordinated the session and Dean of Students Dr. Anisa Jan conducted the proceedings of the program.