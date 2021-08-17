IUST organizes placement drive

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organized a two-day on- campus placement drive.

According to a statement issued by varsity, around 350 students and IUST Alumni from Engineering, Management and Science streams registered to participate in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo said that placement is an important criterion for determining the excellence of the universities.

He said that the IUST shall enhance the placement drives and outreach programs for the benefit of the students. He further said that the need of the hour is to have strong outreach programs for the placement of students at national level.

“IUST would provide the right platform to the students to enhance their communication and employability skills, so that their chances of employment increases,” he added.

Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal was also present on the occasion. Another Placement Drive was held in the University on Monday by the US based iQuasar Softwares during which more than 300 students and IUST Alumni participated.