IUST ranked 21st for Innovation in National Level Atal Ranking

Despite double the number of institutes participating in the ARIIA-2021 as compared to second edition of ARIIA (2020), IUST has significantly improved its ranking and has been listed at 8th rank in the band "PERFORMER".

Under ARIIA, the institutions are evaluated and systematically ranked based on the indicators related to promotion and support of ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development’ amongst students and faculties across India.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also joined the list of prestigious institutions of the country engaged in the testing of food products as its Food Testing Laboratory (FTL) has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NABL), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.