IUST scholars apprehensive of losing assistance as varsity dropped from TEQIP list

Srinagar: The Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) of Government of India has dropped Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora from the list of institutions provided grants under the TEQIP-III programme.

The move has made research scholars of the university apprehensive of losing their research assistance under TEQIP-III as the university is unlikely to receive any grants from the Government of India under TEQIP-III.

“We are surprised to know that IUST has been dropped from the list of institutes that will be receiving research assistantship from TEQIP III. The University was receiving the research assistantship for the last two and a half years under the program,” an aggrieved scholar said.