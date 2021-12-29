IUST students visit Hydel Power Project

Srinagar: The Department of Mechanical Engineering of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized an industrial visit to Upper Sindh Hydel Power Project-II, Srinagar for its 7th Semester students.
The initiative was taken to provide firsthand experience of hydroelectric power generation and the processes involved in it.
Head of Department Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Azher Jameel, who coordinated the visit underlined the objective of the visit and called on students to enhance their technical skills on a wide variety of platforms.
He also emphasized the need to impart technical skills by understanding the overall functioning, operation, and maintenance of the power plant so that students would be better equipped for the future.
Dr. Azher also highlighted the key aspects of such visits, calling these visits an ‘essential part of their undergraduate curriculum’ and stated that more such visits would be conducted for the coming batches as well.
The students were accompanied by Assistant Professors of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Majid H Koul, Dr. Shuhaib Mushtaq, and Dr. Ovais Gulzar, who briefed the students about the powerhouse functioning throughout the visit.