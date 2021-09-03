IUST to resume offline class work soon

Srinagar: Pursuant to the J&K government’s decision to resume offline classes in the universities, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo conveyed a meeting of various deans of the schools and concerned officers to work out the necessary modalities and safeguards regarding the reopening of the university for formal teaching and learning.

In the meeting, it was resolved that school-specific programmes for resumption of offline teaching should be prepared by the concerned deans of the schools adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines notified by the J&K government and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The practical and project work of the outgoing students of the various departments of the school of Engineering and Technology was resumed in batches two weeks back in the university on experimental basis to navigate the challenges associated with the offline teaching under Covid-19.

The meeting also decided that the IUST should organise special vaccination drives next week for vaccinating the remaining students so that the campus is opened up to all the students soon for offline class work.

Even after 100 percent vaccination of the staff and students, wearing a mask and social distancing is mandatory for all students and staff members in the campus.

The meeting decided that in addition to the transport facilities, the university should ensure provision of hostel facilities to all the deserving students hailing from far-off places.

The university students have been asked to get in touch with the Dean Students and concerned heads of the departments for further information regarding the resumption of offline classes and Covid protocol.