IUST's Centre for Spiritual Studies holds special lecture

To have the valuable lectures on the vital issues of Islamic spirituality the platform will be provided by the centre.

The function was presided over by, Registrar, IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, who said that the Centre for Spiritual Studies should take cognizance of the problems our society is facing like drug addiction and moral turpitude which is posing threat to the very social fabric of society and should organise the seminars conferences and symposia to sensitize new generation.

Dean Outreach Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat said that present day man is curiously looking for answers to perennial questions like meaning and purpose of life and the lectures on spirituality and morality can help in understanding these intricate questions in a big way and International Centre for Spiritual Studies is better placed to guide the people about such crucial issues.

Director Habba Khatoon Centre for Kashmiri Language and Literature Prof Abdul Rashid Majrooh said that “we need to discuss the subjects like spirituality in a comparative manner and to include the spiritual dimensions of all other major religions in the discourse like the present; lecture through the auspices of ICSS.”