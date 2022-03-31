IUST's Centre for Spiritual Studies holds special lecture
Awantipora: A special lecture on “The Vibrant Contributions of the Spiritual Personages to the Society: An Analysis” was organised by International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST Awantipora.
Mufti Mohammad Ishaq Nazki, an eminent scholar of the Valley presented his paper on the topic. In his presentation Mufti Muhataram elaborated the meaning of “Ruh” in literal and the Islamic traditions referring to the Quran and Hadith, a press note said.
The speaker deliberated in detail on Prophet Mohammad (SAW), who is the epitome of perfect morality (Khulq-i-Azim) and his character is the model for Islamic Spirituality. Mufti explicated nicely the concepts and stages of Tassawuf in Islamic traditions like Shariah, Marifa, Tariqah, Haqiqah, Ihsan etc.
Earlier Prof Hamidullah Marazi, Director International Centre for Spiritual Studies welcomed the guests and participants of the Special Lecture and stated that this lecture is beginning of the academic activities of the Centre which will invite eminent and popular scholars of Islam who are trained both in traditional and modern education.
To have the valuable lectures on the vital issues of Islamic spirituality the platform will be provided by the centre.
The function was presided over by, Registrar, IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, who said that the Centre for Spiritual Studies should take cognizance of the problems our society is facing like drug addiction and moral turpitude which is posing threat to the very social fabric of society and should organise the seminars conferences and symposia to sensitize new generation.
Dean Outreach Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat said that present day man is curiously looking for answers to perennial questions like meaning and purpose of life and the lectures on spirituality and morality can help in understanding these intricate questions in a big way and International Centre for Spiritual Studies is better placed to guide the people about such crucial issues.
Director Habba Khatoon Centre for Kashmiri Language and Literature Prof Abdul Rashid Majrooh said that “we need to discuss the subjects like spirituality in a comparative manner and to include the spiritual dimensions of all other major religions in the discourse like the present; lecture through the auspices of ICSS.”
Also present during the lecture were Prof Muhammad Akbar Khuroo (Dean School of Sciences), Prof. Abdul Rashid Bhat (Professor, Department of Islamic Studies), Dr Inayat Rasool, Head Department of Arabic IUST, Dr Showkat Husain Dar, former Head Department of Islamic Studies and Dr Shaikh Jameel Ali Former Head Islamic Studies IUST and many scholars and students from University of Kashmir Central University and AMU Aligarh were also present.
The proceeding was conducted by Dr S Iqbal Qureshi Dy Registrar IUST and former Incharge ICSS.