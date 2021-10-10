Jail inmate commits suicide in Baramulla

Baramulla: A prison inmate at Baramulla Sub Jail committed suicide by hanging himself in the barracks on Sunday, jail authorities said.

He has been identified as Muneer Ahmad Gujar of Zaloora, Sopore.

He was arrested in a case under FIR No 15 of 2016 under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and was in prison since January 2016.