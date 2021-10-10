Jail inmate commits suicide in Baramulla

Baramulla: A prison inmate at Baramulla Sub Jail committed suicide by hanging himself in the barracks on Sunday, jail authorities said.
He has been identified as Muneer Ahmad Gujar of Zaloora, Sopore.
He was arrested in a case under FIR No 15 of 2016 under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and was in prison since January 2016.
A jail official said that the under trial hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the barracks meant for prayers.
“The inmates of the barracks immediately informed the jail officials who shifted him to GMC Baramulla but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said an official of Baramulla Sub Jail.
The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after completing legal formalities.