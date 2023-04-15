[ JAK LI ] Platinum jubilee celebration held

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI )Regimental Centre celebrated its Platinum Jubilee today, a press release said.

“The birth of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) erstwhile J&K Militia, lies entwined with a history of struggle, in which the local populace of J&K came out in large number and stood against the Pakistani aggression in 1947-48. The Jammu & Kashmir Militia Battalions with its Headquarters at Haft Chinar in Srinagar city was established in 1948 and later shifted to its present location at Damodar Karewa, Rangreth in 1993,” the press release issued by PRO defence Srinagar said.

It added that to commemorate 75 years of selfless service to the Nation, the JAK LI Regimental Centre celebrated its Platinum Jubilee today under the stewardship of Lt Gen MK Das, GOC Madhya Bharat Area and Col of the JAK LI Regiment. Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC 15 Corps graced the event and extended best wishes to the Regimental Centre. The historical event was attended by a number of serving Officers, Veterans, and all ranks.