JAL JEEVAN MISSION | 5 water scarcity districts identified for special focus

Srinagar: Amid the efforts to connect every household with functional tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the authorities have identified five water-scarce districts across Jammu and Kashmir.
For this the authorities at JJM have taken special measures to address the availability of water resources and ensure water quality as well.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Mission Director JJM J&K G N Itoo said some special measures were being taken under convergence mode by the department .
Notably, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Ramban, Doda, and Jammu districts have been identified as water-scarce districts under JJM.
"Specific initiatives taken up in these water scarce districts for source sustainability include spring rejuvenation, direct recharge through check dams, afforestation, and soil conservation," MD JJM G N Itoo told Greater Kashmir.
He said as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, all districts are required to prepare water conservation plans, emphasizing the importance of preserving and efficiently managing water resources for the sustainable development of the region.
"The J&K government is committed to providing functional tap water connections to every household, improving the quality of life and ensuring access to safe drinking water for all residents," G N Itoo said.
G N Itoo said the involvement of local communities is a distinctive feature of the JJM scheme as the government considers the local community as the key stakeholder in various aspects, including planning, source identification, monitoring, operation, and maintenance.
"The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, equipped with technical expertise, carries out the execution of infrastructure development such as pipe networks, bore wells, hand pumps, and overhead tanks," he said.
He said they have also roped in some NGOs who play a crucial role in capacity building for technical staff and local communities.
"Their extensive services involve reaching out to communities through door-to-door campaigns, which have proven to be highly effective."
The combined efforts of the government, NGOs, and local communities are driving the successful implementation of the JJM in Jammu and Kashmir.
As already reported by this newspaper, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is actively working to connect every household to functional tap water connections under the JJM scheme.
As per the official figures, around 3161 schemes including 1355 in Kashmir have been formulated with 6716 works including 2286 works are at various stages of execution.
The ongoing works include the installation of 1266 bore wells and tube wells, 554 overhead tanks (OHTs), and 465 rural piped water supply (RSFP) schemes.
JJM scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households, with a specific focus on reaching those in remote and hilly areas.