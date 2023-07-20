JAL JEEVAN MISSION | 5 water scarcity districts identified for special focus

Srinagar: Amid the efforts to connect every household with functional tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the authorities have identified five water-scarce districts across Jammu and Kashmir.

For this the authorities at JJM have taken special measures to address the availability of water resources and ensure water quality as well.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Mission Director JJM J&K G N Itoo said some special measures were being taken under convergence mode by the department .

Notably, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Ramban, Doda, and Jammu districts have been identified as water-scarce districts under JJM.

"Specific initiatives taken up in these water scarce districts for source sustainability include spring rejuvenation, direct recharge through check dams, afforestation, and soil conservation," MD JJM G N Itoo told Greater Kashmir.