Jal Jeevan Mission | Budgam district among top performers in J&K

He said work all ongoing JJM projects are being reviewed by on a daily basis and to ensure completion before the timeline.

Stressing on regular testing and proper cleanliness of water sources, the DC appreciated PRIs and Pani Samittis for their active role in sensitization of general public about judicious use of water and safeguarding resources.

On the occasion, the DC also felicitated women achievers viz, Chairperson Pani Samitis, Pani Samiti Members and FTKs users who are working in implementation of support activities under JJM in District Budgam for their exemplary work in the district.