Jal Jeevan Mission projects reviewed

Srinagar: The Mission Director (MD) Jal Jeevan Dr GN Itoo took a review of the projects under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Samba district.

In this regard, a review meeting was jointly chaired by MD JJM G N Itoo and District Development Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta at conference hall DC office Samba.

The officers held threadbare discussion on progress of ongoing works of JJM.

During the meeting, Dr Itoo said that JJM being a national flagship program needs more dedication and follow-up for the completion of all projects with the involvement of District administrations and PRIs.

He stressed out-come based efforts and ensuring strict completion of work as per timeline.