Baramulla: An employee of the Jal Shakti department was critically injured after a bear attacked him at Paldaji Narwav in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Anaytullah Kandal, 38, of Paldaji Narwav, Baramulla.

He was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where he is being treated for wounds.

Police said that the incident happened when he was heading for his duty at Sultanpora.