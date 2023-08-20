Jammu Kashmir Yateem Trust celebrates 51st Annual Conference

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Trust celebrated its 51st Annual Conference and 35th Tak Zainagiri Day here Sunday.

A statement of J&K Yateem Trust issued here said that Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was the Chief Guest whereas Asgar Hassan Samoon and former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farooq Ahmad Khan were the guests of honour.

The function was presided over by the Patron of the Trust Zahoor Ahmad Tak.

The Tak Zainagiri Memorial Award in the field of Academics was conferred upon Prof Mohammad Zaman Azurdah.

In the field of Social Service, the Award was conferred on Human Welfare Voluntary Welfare Organization whereas in the field of Administration, the award was conferred on Director SKIMS Dr Parvez Ahmad Koul.

Vice Patron J&K Yateem Trust, Syed Abdul Raouf presented the 51st Annual Report for the year 2023.

He gave a brief account of the activities performed by the trust during the year.