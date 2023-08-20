Jammu Kashmir Yateem Trust celebrates 51st Annual Conference
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Trust celebrated its 51st Annual Conference and 35th Tak Zainagiri Day here Sunday.
A statement of J&K Yateem Trust issued here said that Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was the Chief Guest whereas Asgar Hassan Samoon and former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farooq Ahmad Khan were the guests of honour.
The function was presided over by the Patron of the Trust Zahoor Ahmad Tak.
The Tak Zainagiri Memorial Award in the field of Academics was conferred upon Prof Mohammad Zaman Azurdah.
In the field of Social Service, the Award was conferred on Human Welfare Voluntary Welfare Organization whereas in the field of Administration, the award was conferred on Director SKIMS Dr Parvez Ahmad Koul.
Vice Patron J&K Yateem Trust, Syed Abdul Raouf presented the 51st Annual Report for the year 2023.
He gave a brief account of the activities performed by the trust during the year.
Gifts were also given to children under care of the trust in its 13 orphanages who were distinctive in academic performance, discipline and cleanliness.
In his speech Justice Kirmani paid rich tributes to the founder patron of the trust, Late Abdul Khaliq Tak Zainagiri.
Justice Kirmani lauded the role of the Trust for reaching out to the orphans, widows, destitute and needy ones and rendering moral and financial support to them.
Prof Azurdah lauded the role of the trust and its founder patron in the welfare of the destitute section of society.
Speaking on the occasion, Samoon briefed about the importance of skill development in the young generation to make them self-reliant.
Dr Koul lauded the role of trust for changing the lives of destitute, orphans and widows.
In his presidential address, patron and chief executive of the trust Z A Tak impressed upon his fellow co-workers to strive hard to wipe the tears of suffering people.
He praised the social activists, workers and volunteers for their untiring efforts without which the trust could not have reached such heights.
Tak reassured to continue to render selfless social service to the suffering humanity by the trust till the last breath of its trustees, volunteers, and other workers.