Jammu resident among 3 arrested under NDPS Act

Police said that the three persons onboard the vehicle were identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malik of Wadipora, Handwara, Towseef Ahmad Lone of Sidhra, Jammu, and Kamran Mushtaq Lone of Maloora HMT, Srinagar.

It said that during the search of the vehicle 6.7 gm of heroin-like substance was recovered and the trio was taken into custody immediately and the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.

The case FIR No 14 under the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Tarzoo Sopore.