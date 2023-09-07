Janmashtami celebrated with fervour in Kulgam

Kulgam: Janmashtami was today celebrated with great spiritual fervour and gaiety by the Kashmiri Pandit community at Kulgam.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, on this auspicious occasion today visited Vessu KP Colony and greeted the Hindu community on the festival eve.

Meanwhile all requisite arrangements were already put in place at the colony by District Administration to ensure smooth celebrations of the festival.

The Janmashtami festival marks the birth of lord Krishna and is celebrated globally by the devotees.

Accompanying the DC were ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, Tehsildar and other officers.

Later, the DC also inaugurated a badminton court in the colony in presence of people and officers.