Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Baramulla

The procession which was carried out amid tight security measures crossed all the major points including Khanpora, Sheeri, Tashkent chowk before reaching its final destination at the Raghunath Temple Baramulla.

On this occasion, several local residents including the senior police officials, officials from Municipal Council Baramulla greeted the procession at the main chowk Baramulla.

At Sumo Stand Baramulla, the Sumo Stand Union offered sweets, water and fruits among the devotees, displaying the social fabric of the Baramulla town.

The Pandit brothers on this occasion expressed their gratitude towards the Muslim community for their support. “The Baramulla town is always known for Hindu Muslim and Sikh unity,” said a local resident.

“Today’s event is an example of that social fabric as people irrespective of their faith participated in the event,” he added.