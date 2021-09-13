Jashn-e-Azadi ‘Prakriti se Parichay’ adventure trek organised in Gurez

Srinagar: The Jashn-e-Azadi "Prakriti se Parichay" trek was organised by the Army for the Awaam of Gurez and trekkers from all over India to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence.

According to a statement, it was a week long trek in the picturesque vallies of Gurez and Tulail with an aim to strengthen the nationalistic fervour of the locals and to promote the undiscovered treks in Gurez . It was also aimed at attracting more tourists to the scenic Gurez Valley. The trek witnessed participants from different parts of India trekking alongside the local youth of Gurez.

The Team of 21 trekkers comprised of eight trekkers from outside the state of J&K which included three Females and 13 trekkers from different parts of Gurez and J&K.

The trek was flagged off from Tulail on September 6 and during the course of the seven day trek, the trekkers explored the breath taking and mesmerising lakes of Jaudar, Gadsar and Satsar.

The local youth were amalgamated with an aim to train them as Trek Guides and unlock tremendous employment opportunities for them through the budding tourism industry in Gurez being catalysed by the army for the benefit of the locals and to bring development in the region, the statement said.

The trek culminated yesterday at Jurnial, Niru. During the campfire organised in the evening, all trekkers were elated and proud of their achievements. All unanimously echoed the sentiment of the lifelong bonding and comradarie with each other, the statement added.