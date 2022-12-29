Jashn-e-Chilai Kalan inaugurated at Kokernag

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom today inaugurated Jashn-e-Chilai Kalan, Winter Tourism Festival at Kokernag here.

The festival has been organised by Kokernag Development Authority to promote tourist footfall at Kokernag during winters. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Basharat said that Kokernag is blessed with unparalleled scenic landscape. He said that increased tourist influx will create earning avenues for the local people as well.

He appreciated the efforts put in by KDA in organizing the festival and appealed to tourists to visit Kokernag to experience nature. Prince Ahmad Sheikh, President MC, Kokernag said that MC Kokernag is committed to the development of the area.

He said that MC is playing a critical role in the development of a clean and green Kokernag. He informed that there is particular focus on planned development of the area.