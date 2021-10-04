JCB machine plunges into Sindh nallah

Ganderbal: A JCB machine plunged into Sindh nallah near Hung area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district, officials said

The driver of the JCB machine was rescued while his helper is missing. Giving details an an official told Greater Kashmir that last night a JCB machine rolled down in Nallah sindh near Hung area of Sonamarg. “Soon after receiving the information a rescue operation was launched by police and during efforts the driver Shahid Ahmad was rescued and shifted to primary health centre Sonamarg for medical aid. However, helper of driver identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat resident of Ganderbal is missing as per statement of driver,” the official added.

Station House officer ( SHO) police station Sonamarg Younis Bashir said the rescue operation is on to trace the missing helper. He said SDRF along with police is taking part in the operation.