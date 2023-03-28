JCB operator dies in Anantnag avalanche

Srinagar: A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
“The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag in the afternoon,” the officials said.
They said that the JCB came under the avalanche, which was about 150-200 feet in length and 15-20 feet high.
The officials said that a rescue operation was launched immediately and the operator identified as Javid Ahmad Zagoo of Dessu Khandipora area of Larnoo Anantnag, was rescued.
They said that Zagoo was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.