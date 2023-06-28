JD Information Kashmir greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam today extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir.

In his festival message, the Joint Director prayed that this Eid would be a harbinger of peace and prosperity for all, and espouses harmony among citizens.He said the day is reminiscent of the greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind. On this day, it is imperative for all of us to prioritize the poor and deserving by doing everything possible to bring smiles on their faces. (GK N S)