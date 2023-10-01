JDI awarded Certificate of Appreciation for Shramadaan Swachh Bharat

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Joint Director Information (JDI), Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam for his contribution to ‘Shramdaan for Swachh Bharat’ under an initiative of ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the selfless contribution of JDI Kashmir for advocating and fostering the environment of cleanliness at different forums and under his official capacity has been given recognition by the J&K government.