JE arrested by ACB for accepting bribe

The complainant alleged that the accused JE was adopting delaying tactics and not preparing bill for the work executed by complainant under MGNREGA and 14th FC at village Kunanposhpura, Block Tregham. The Junior Engineer was demanding bribe of Rs 8000 from complainant as his commission.

“Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted. The trap team caught Ghulam red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the statement added.