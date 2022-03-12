Jhelum banks turned into garbage dumps in Baramulla

Baramulla: Once a lifeline of people of Baramulla district, the River Jhelum in Baramulla is fast turning into a cesspool.

The reckless use of riverbanks as unauthorised garbage dumping sites has deteriorated its water quality.

The deteriorating condition of the River Jhelum at Baramulla is mainly attributed to the dumping of tonnes of garbage on its banks or close to it, polluting the river beyond repair.

Besides, scores of syringes and other medical wastes can be spotted scattered around the banks of the river, making the river water further polluted.