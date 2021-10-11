J&K Bank mPAY users face inconvenience due to outage

Srinagar: Customers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday faced inconvenience due to outage in online applications of the bank.
The online services of the bank remained affected for several hours, which left the customers high and dry. J&K Bank’s online banking services have gained significance with more customers preferring e-transactions.
“I had to transfer money to my daughter who is studying in Bangalore to pay her college fees. But due to technical snag I was not able to transfer the amount,” said Muhammad Ayoub, a Srinagar resident.
While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman, J&K Bank, R.K Chibber said “there was a small technical glitch in the network in Kashmir which was rectified, there was no big issue. All our services are operating fine across J&K.”
A senior executive of J&K Bank informed that besides mPay other services were also disrupted for some time. “We roped in experts to resolve the issue.”