J&K Bank mPAY users face inconvenience due to outage

“I had to transfer money to my daughter who is studying in Bangalore to pay her college fees. But due to technical snag I was not able to transfer the amount,” said Muhammad Ayoub, a Srinagar resident.

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman, J&K Bank, R.K Chibber said “there was a small technical glitch in the network in Kashmir which was rectified, there was no big issue. All our services are operating fine across J&K.”

A senior executive of J&K Bank informed that besides mPay other services were also disrupted for some time. “We roped in experts to resolve the issue.”