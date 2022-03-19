J&K Civil Engineering Association holds meeting

Srinagar: J&K Civil Engineering Association held an Executive Council meeting at its head office in Engineering complex here today.

According to a press note, among other issue, the stagnation of engineers at all ranks in Jal-Shakti Department was discussed thread bare.

Executive Council expressed disappointment and anguish that on one hand Government of India is stressing to execute the flagship programme of Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Nal Se Jal) on war footing basis on the other hand additional charges are being handed over to Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers almost on daily basis.