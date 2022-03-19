J&K Civil Engineering Association holds meeting

Srinagar: J&K Civil Engineering Association held an Executive Council meeting at its head office in Engineering complex here today.
According to a press note, among other issue, the stagnation of engineers at all ranks in Jal-Shakti Department was discussed thread bare.
Executive Council expressed disappointment and anguish that on one hand Government of India is stressing to execute the flagship programme of Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Nal Se Jal) on war footing basis on the other hand additional charges are being handed over to Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers almost on daily basis.
Specific survey done by the Executive Council revealed that almost 40 divisions in JAL-SHAKTI Department await posting of Executive Engineers.
While all of these 40 divisions are being managed by additional charges, how can the time bound programs under JJM, AMRUT, SMART CITY, CAPEX, LANGUISHING etc be achieved in time when an Engineer is overloaded with additional charges.
After threadbare discussion, Executive Council passed a unanimous resolution to approach the LG Administration at all levels highlighting the misery of stagnation in JAL-SHAKTI Department.