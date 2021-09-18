J&K develops unified portal to facilitate citizens

Jammu: The residents of J&K would soon be able to access all government websites, portals and citizen-centric services from a “one-stop resource”.
This is to be facilitated through a unified portal www.jk.gov.in.
Once logged-in on this composite portal, all citizens would be able to browse multiple websites, portals belonging to the administrative departments along with all the e-services available in J&K.
To achieve this milestone of providing all the e-services under one umbrella or on one platform, all the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to issue “necessary directions to all the concerned for sharing the information regarding the websites, web portals and e-services which their respective departments have put in public domain with the Information Technology (IT) department.
The IT department would then facilitate the convergence of all e-services and government websites, portals on one platform at the earliest.
Administrative Secretary IT Amit Sharma, in a circular, noted that many of the government departments, Public Sector Units (PSUs) of J&K rolled out various ‘Citizen-Centric Services’ (G2C and G2B), developed by the government or private entities.
“They are hosted on different platforms or domains, as a consequence of which, the accessibility and dissemination of information for public good is not rightly channelised. Converging of all e-services and government websites or portals on one platform - www.jk.gov.in is envisaged to facilitate ease of public outreach and citizen empowerment. Panacea to achieve effective good governance vests with transparent, equitable and accountable service delivery to the citizens from a one-stop resource for information. Keeping in tradition with the best ethos of good governance, the J&K government has come up with a unified portal which will act as a basket of all government websites, portals and Citizen-Centric Services,” he said.
The IT Secretary pointed out that the process of integration and hosting of all the e-services rolled out by various departments could be done only when these e-services were identified.
“Once identified, other relevant issues like environment, space constraints, compatibility and other issues local to hosting on Data Centre can be addressed in consultation with all the stakeholders,” he said.