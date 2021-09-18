J&K develops unified portal to facilitate citizens

Jammu: The residents of J&K would soon be able to access all government websites, portals and citizen-centric services from a “one-stop resource”.

This is to be facilitated through a unified portal www.jk.gov.in.

Once logged-in on this composite portal, all citizens would be able to browse multiple websites, portals belonging to the administrative departments along with all the e-services available in J&K.

To achieve this milestone of providing all the e-services under one umbrella or on one platform, all the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to issue “necessary directions to all the concerned for sharing the information regarding the websites, web portals and e-services which their respective departments have put in public domain with the Information Technology (IT) department.