J&K Forest Department eyes eco-tourism promotion

Jammu: Eying ecotourism promotion, the Forest Department hosted a one-week training for its staff manning forest huts in hospitality trades including housekeeping, catering, and front office management.
The Forest huts would be made available to the visitors through online booking.
The training was held in collaboration with Food Craft Institute, Nagrota Jammu.
A total of 25 hospitality staff of Forest huts from different districts of Jammu province participated in the training programme.
The training was inaugurated by CCF Planning and Project B Balaji and Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu, K Ramesh Kumar.
Delivering the keynote address, Balaji highlighted the role of the Forest Department in the promotion of Eco-tourism initiatives by way of opening Forest huts for the public and training hospitality staff in various trades to cater to the demand of the nature-loving tourists visiting the various forest areas.