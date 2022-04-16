J&K Govt amends rules on use of land, buildings by private schools

Srinagar: The J&K government has amended the rules under the Education Act 2002 to provide for fresh guidelines relating to use of land and building structures by private schools in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apparently putting its lens on private institutions, the new rules will tighten noose around the private schools established in owned or rented buildings across J&K.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh.