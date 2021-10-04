JK Govt appoints Amit Sharma as Adjudicating Officer, IT Department

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday appointed Amit Sharma, Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, as the Adjudicating Officer, Information Technology Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a circular issued here today by the Information Technology department, the appointment has been made by virtue of Notification GSR 240 (E) dated 25.03.2003, in terms of section 46 of "The Information Technology Act 2000".

The offices of Adjudicating Officer would be located at room number 04/2, mini block, civil secretariat, Jammu and at room number 40/1, civil secretariat, Srinagar.

Accordingly, any matter or case or dispute under sections 43, 43A, 44 and 45 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, can be placed before the authority for hearing/perusal and justice thereof as per the relevant clause(s) of The Information Technology Act, 2000. Complaint(s) under relevant sections, as given above, can be registered either at cit-jk@nic.in (Email) or registered letter or in person in any of the above mentioned office addresses on any working day between 1000 hours to 1600 hours.